This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a school trespasser, an alleged stalker and methamphetamine. Patrick Turner. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Turner has been arrested for drug possesion and tressaing an elementary school.

According to the Lee County Sherrifs Office, deputies responded to Orange River Elementary after being informed by staff that an unknown male was inside the building knocking on doors.

A deputy stopped Turner inside the school and interviewed him. After a brief back-and-forth, the deputy placed Turner in handcuffs and brought him outside.

The deputy then conducted a search and found a syringe and spoon with white residue.

Turner is charged with trespassing on school grounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalen Brown Credit: The Lee County Sheriff's Office

Dalen Kade Brown has been arrested after allegedly removing his ankle monitor, breaking into a home and then hiding in a closet.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check at a home after the caller asked CCPD to check on their daughter.

The caller said Brown had possibly been seen at the residence and had a no-contact order in place due to a domestic violence arrest.

When officers arrived at the home they were informed Brown had cut and removed his ankle monitor. Officers found the ankle monitor in the bathroom wrapped in bed sheets under the sink cabinet.

Brown entered the home against court order, intentionally removed his ankle monitor and hid in the bedroom closet.

Brown has been charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device, aggravated stalking and criminal mischief of $200-$1000.

Robert Taylor and Brian Orme have been arrested and accused of having drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Deparment, officers executed a search warrant at 419 San Marie Drive due to a large amount of complaints at the residence.

The Charlotte County Sheriffs Office assisted in the operation.

Taylor and Orme have both been charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance

