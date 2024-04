Patrick Turner. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cape Coral man has been accused of trespassing on the campus of a Lee County elementary school.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick Turner at Orange River Elementary Thursday afternoon. Turner was also arrested for having drugs on him.

On Thursday, shortly after 3:15 p.m., an LCSO deputy was notified by school staff that an unknown male was inside the building and knocking on doors.

A deputy stopped Turner inside the school and interviewed him. After a brief back-and-forth, the deputy placed Turner in handcuffs and brought him outside.

Turner said he lives in Cape Coral, and his daughter does not attend Orange River Elementary. Then, Turner also agreed with the deputy to not have a legitimate reason for being on school grounds.

Turner was placed under arrest by the deputy. The deputy then conducted a search and found a syringe and spoon with white residue.

Turner was charged with trespassing on school grounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, a judge set Turner’s bond at $1,500 and ordered him to stay away from all school properties.

The judge also said that Turner must wear a GPS ankle monitor and not use drugs or alcohol.

Last week, a woman jumped the fence at Gateway Elementary and was arrested.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the incidents:

“The safety and security of Lee County students and staff will always remain a top priority. Our Youth Services Division and School Threat Enforcement Team took swift action during the noted incidents. Arrests were made without delay and with little disruption to the schools’ operations. We have a strong partnership with the School District of Lee County and will continue to keep the safety of the students and staff at the forefront.”

