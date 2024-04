On Tuesday, over 200 FedEx employees had the rug pulled from underneath them.

FedEx and FedEx ground are merging and closing four local sites in the process.

“We were informed that they have made a decision, the higher-ups, that all four stations in southwest Florida will be closing. We were like, ‘What?!'” said an anonymous employee.

The employee asked WINK News to remain anonymous, fearing that revealing their identity could affect their options.

“We were told our last day of employment would be July 23. But we will be… if we took these, they gave us four options. We will have to stay on until August 23. So we will be on call after July until August 23 for 30 days.” said the employee.

The letter given to the employee explains those four options.

The first option is to apply for a designated courier job within 50 miles of their current station.

“170 employees will be fighting for maybe 50 positions, and that goes by seniority. We don’t know if there’ll be full-time positions. We don’t know if there’ll be part time.” said the employee.

The job’s location could also pose problems.

“I live in Naples. I don’t know if I can take the hike to Fort Myers every morning.” said the employee.

The second option would be a voluntary transfer with relocation assistance.

“If you have a home and family and kids, you really can’t pick up and go to another state,” said the employee.

Which leaves employees with the last two options: A 90 day personal leave of absence or a severance.

And even that comes with a catch.

“You will not get that money until they’ve filled their designated courier positions first. So basically, you’re held hostage until they fill these positions.” said the employee.

WINK News reached out to FedEx, asking about what led to the decision. They provided us with a statement.

Read FedEx’s full statement below:

FedEx regularly evaluates its network and makes adjustments to align with the evolving needs of the business. Select FedEx facilities in Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, and Naples will close later this year and certain team members will be offered opportunities at other nearby FedEx locations. Each market is unique and operational decisions such as this are based on a number of factors, including volume fluctuations, customer demand, facility footprints, and more. Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business. Affected team members are notified several months before any changes take place, and are receiving assistance with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including additional support options like relocation assistance or severance where applicable.