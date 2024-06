Traffic was lighter than expected as motorists rearranged their normal commutes following the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure.

Presumably, due to public schools being out for the summer, the snowbirds returning home, and/or motorists heeding warnings from the Florida Department of Transportation, the expected heavy delays on several bridges did not quite pan out.

While delays have occurred, motorists avoided creating severe back-ups due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge closing during the height of the Monday morning rush hour traffic.

WINK News had multiple team coverage throughout Monday morning to highlight where congestion was found.

Congestion on Skyline and Cape Coral Parkway in Cape Coral extended commuting time by at least 15 minutes. Traffic on Skyline and Cape Coral Pkwy. Credit: WINK

Slowdowns were apparent at the intersection of the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard; however, there were no severe backups.

Pondella Road and U.S. 41 Business Southbound saw the brunt of traffic, with back-ups causing brief standstills.

Slowdowns were also reported right before toll booths on Midpoint Bridge, increasing the commuting time to cross the bridge by at least 14 minutes.

Motorists are advised to leave their homes at least 10 to 15 minutes early, to compensate for the closure.

While the morning commute was smoother than expected, the afternoon may bring headaches for motorists.