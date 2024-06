Students showed up Monday to the Collier County School Board meeting in an effort to save Lorenzo Walker Technical High School.

Last Thursday, the superintendent of Collier County Schools put out “The Future” of the Technical High School and College, saying in part, “This year’s incoming grade 9 students, the class of 2028, will be the final incoming freshman class of LWTH. “

This is to work towards allowing high school grounds to be converted into more space for the technical college.

“I have a sister who’s graduating class of 25 as an automotive technician,” said Loghan Alvarado, a graduate of the school. “I also have two younger siblings who see us and everything that we do, the uniforms that we wear, what I used to wear, what my sister was, and for them to not have the opportunity to go to a high school like the ones me and my other students are, it’s just not fair.”

For the people who spoke Monday, they hope it changes their minds to see how big of an impact this school has had on them and their futures.