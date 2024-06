A black bear seen roaming around in Cape Coral has become the talk of the town.

On Friday, the black bear was caught roaming the Rose Garden and Westin neighborhoods in Cape Coral on several people’s surveillance video.

Keith Mathias was among the first to see it walk past his property.

“A camera notice came on and said, hey, you have a new video, and we opened it and looked at it,” said Mathias. “We’re like, oh my gosh, that’s a bear in the driveway.”

The bear was caught not only on Mathias’s camera but also on several others.

“My brother-in-law actually caught a video of it that morning,” said Mathias. “Since then, a friend of mine has sent some videos from nearby Tarpon Point. He caught him that same evening, so he’s kind of making his rounds. He must be hungry.”

Luckily, Mathias’ family wasn’t home when the bear was out. He made sure to alert his neighbors, like Josh Hinkle.

“Keith across the street called me and said, ‘Hey, you’re never going to guess what I just saw on the cameras,’ and he sent me over the video,” said Hinkle. “I was shocked. I never would have thought that in a thousand years, a Black Bear would come through here.”

The black bear’s appearance excited several neighbors, as it was the first time most had seen one.

“Let it be watched from the ring camera, from the window,” said another neighbor. “Keep your dogs inside, keep them safe, and make sure you’re outside with them. Otherwise, it was a really cool encounter, and check them out if you can see him from a distance.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states black bears are common in the state. It’s highly advised not to feed a black bear since it is against state law.

To learn more about Florida black bears, click here.