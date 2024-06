An athlete known for dominating the trenches in Southwest Florida is screaming, ‘Hotty Toddy.’

Taren “TJ” Hedrick of Community School of Naples felt a weight off his shoulders when he committed to the University of Mississippi.

The Seahawk tackle knew Ole Miss was home from the moment he stepped on campus.

“I just felt like I wanted to be a part of that program because I feel like in a couple years they’ll be elite,” Hedrick said. “They’re already a top 10 team in college football.”

Several power five programs offered Hedrick, but as the slogan goes in the Southeastern Conference it just means more.

“I really wanted to play in the SEC,” Hedrick said. “You know, iron sharpens iron and the best defensive players and offensive players usually come from the SEC.”

Three years ago the now 6’5″ 300 lbs. standout never dreamed he would have the selection of schools that he did.

“I really didn’t think I was going to get any offers or anybody even looking at me and then my sophomore year after Iowa State offered me it just kept going on from there and I kept getting better as a player and a person every single day,” Hedrick said.

Seahawks’ Head Coach Michael Stannard said Hedrick is almost unrecognizable both physically and mentally from when he started high school.

“As a freshman, he didn’t have the strength or the mental toughness to go ahead and push through some tough things,” Stannard said. “As time went on he began to get that. He also lacked confidence as a younger kid. He has since picked that up.”

Now Stannard and Hedrick are confident that as long as he keeps up the hard work his senior year he will be ready to be a Rebel.

Hedrick is not the only Collier County athlete who committed this weekend.

Golden Gate’s Bradley Martino will soon be a Golden Gopher.

He committed to play college football at the University of Minnesota.