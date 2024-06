Nadia Henson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral caretaker has been arrested after allegedly stealing and using the debit card of a person under her care.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a woman called them to report fraudulent use of her father’s debit card at an assisted living facility on Del Prado Boulevard South. She said her father lives there.

Officers made contact with the caller’s father, who said he did not give the card to anyone to use, and he personally has not used the debit card for about a year.

He did not recall the last time he saw the debit card and said he’d like to pursue charges against the person who used it.

Workers at the assisted living facility said he is of stable mind and have no reason to doubt his statements.

The victim’s daughter said four charges totaling $245.83 were made on the debit card that was not authorized by her father.

A $50 gift card was also taken.

On February 9, detectives in the Economic Crimes Unit visited the businesses where the fraudulent charges were made.

At a nearby gas station, the suspect purchased Juul nicotine devices, snacks and a drink. A surveillance video showed a woman in a medical scrub making the transactions.

The store clerk said the woman worked at the assisted living facility nearby. Detectives also visited a Walgreens on Del Prado Boulevard South, where the suspect used the card to buy two Vanilla Gift Cards.

Surveillance video showed the same woman in scrubs making the fraudulent purchase.

On February 16, detectives went to the assisted living facility to speak with staff. A supervisor identified the woman in the surveillance videos as one of the staff members, 31-year-old Nadia Henson.

The supervisor confirmed Henson was one of the victim’s caretakers.

The investigation determined the suspect used the Vanilla Gift Cards for “Lyft” charges.

One of the Lyft rides charged to the gift card was the ride Henson took to the police station to give her interview, and one to go home from the police station that same day.

Henson was arrested on Friday and is being charged with exploitation of an older person, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification information and petit theft.