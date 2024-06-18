Hot and breezy with a few showers this afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s this afternoon.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, ” Today’s forecast calls for the low to mid-90s in Southwest Florida. Breezy conditions are expected with the possibility of a few rain showers in the afternoon.”

Limited rain chances, just a few spotty showers in the forecast.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week as better rain chances begin Wednesday onwards.

Highs climb to the low and mid-90s this afternoon.

Breezy conditions expected with winds sustained between 15-20 mph.

Another muggy and mild morning with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered storms return to the forecast, and highs top out in the low 90s across the area.

Showers and storms will work their way from east to west thanks to ongoing easterly flow tomorrow.

Breezy conditions also continue, with winds sustained between 10-20 mph.

Temperatures Thursday still begin in the upper 70s with high humidity.

This humidity will once again make the “feels like” temperatures quite hot and in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Highs themselves will be in the low to mid-90s.

Easterly flow and breezy conditions continue with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

A potential Tropical System is currently forming in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Tuesday afternoon and gradually make its way northwestward,

bringing heavy rain to southern Texas, Mexico, and parts of Central America and tropical storm force winds as far east as the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Texas and down through

Central parts of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings are active for portions of Texas’ coast.

Storm surge between 1 – 4 feet is forecast for the coast of Texas and portions of Louisiana.

This system will not have any impact on Florida’s weather.

Another broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system early next week while it moves slowly northward or northwestward.

There is a low 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

An area of cloudiness and showers located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough and an upper-level area of low pressure.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeastern United States on Friday.

There is a low 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.