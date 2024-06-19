Cape Coral cracks down on temporary yard signs

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
The city said it is making this change to keep the streets clear, and officials have begun issuing warnings to the community but have not handed out any fines just yet.
If your name is on the sign, you get the fine.
Fines can range depending on the amount of offenses:
You may be wondering what temporary signs will get you a fine in the right-of-way.
Senior Public Information Specialist for Cape Coral Kaitlyn Mullen said, “Your common yard signs that you would see, and the content could be anything ranging from for sale, for rent, election, garage sale or missing pets, so anything like that would just need to be scooted back onto the property owner’s lawn and out of the city right-of-way.”
The Cape Coral City Council changed this ordinance on May 15, and now Code Enforcement is working overtime to alert residents and business owners of the change.
However, some businesses are unhappy about the change, stating they were unaware of the change until they received a warning in the form of a note left on their business.
Jimmy O’Brien, owner of Aloha Marine SWFL, said, “For years, we have flown small flags in the rod holders on top of the boats and the T-tops and never had any kind of problem.”
The city has not issued any fines yet but is issuing warnings to alert the community to the change. There is no word on how long this grace period will last.
“It’s immeasurable because you never know with the traffic that drives by who it draws attention to and looks over and catches their eye. Now they are aware that we are here,” O’Brien said, fearing that this new change will impact prospective business in Cape Coral.