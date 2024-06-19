Cape Coral cracks down on temporary yard signs

Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.

The city said it is making this change to keep the streets clear, and officials have begun issuing warnings to the community but have not handed out any fines just yet.

If your name is on the sign, you get the fine.

Fines can range depending on the amount of offenses:

First offense – $25

Second offense – $100

Third offense – $500

You may be wondering what temporary signs will get you a fine in the right-of-way.

Senior Public Information Specialist for Cape Coral Kaitlyn Mullen said, “Your common yard signs that you would see, and the content could be anything ranging from for sale, for rent, election, garage sale or missing pets, so anything like that would just need to be scooted back onto the property owner’s lawn and out of the city right-of-way.”

The Cape Coral City Council changed this ordinance on May 15, and now Code Enforcement is working overtime to alert residents and business owners of the change.

However, some businesses are unhappy about the change, stating they were unaware of the change until they received a warning in the form of a note left on their business.

Jimmy O’Brien, owner of Aloha Marine SWFL, said, “For years, we have flown small flags in the rod holders on top of the boats and the T-tops and never had any kind of problem.”

The city has not issued any fines yet but is issuing warnings to alert the community to the change. There is no word on how long this grace period will last.

“It’s immeasurable because you never know with the traffic that drives by who it draws attention to and looks over and catches their eye. Now they are aware that we are here,” O’Brien said, fearing that this new change will impact prospective business in Cape Coral.