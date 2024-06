Mosquito (CREDIT: WINK News)

Right now we’re seeing a lot of salt marsh mosquitoes, which come from local mangrove swamps. They can be more aggressive than other breeds, but experts are doing what they can to treat specific areas.

“In June, we typically see a lot of salt marsh mosquitoes coming from the local mangrove swamps in the area,” said Dr. Keira Lucas. “We also see a lot of those mosquitoes deriving from areas like 10,000 islands in the Everglades, because they’re migratory mosquitoes, they migrate as far as 40 to 60 miles on the wind.”

Dr. Keira Lucas is deputy executive director of the Collier Mosquito Control District. She said salt marsh mosquitoes are medium-sized and can be found in brackish, marshy areas.

“Salt marsh mosquitoes, they are very aggressive biters. They’ll bite during the day. They’ll bite through clothing and they can be quite a nuisance,” Dr. Lucas added.

Salt marsh mosquitoes are known for emerging in large numbers after heavy rains and flooding.

“Salt marsh mosquitoes are common in the spring and early summer, when the spring high tides flood the mangroves. Once it starts raining, those mangroves will continue to stay wet and fish will enter those mangrove areas and then we won’t see as much,” she said.

Luke Hall owns Certified Pest Control and specifically target mosquitoes in hot spot areas, which works together with the large-scale treatments of the district.

“Similar to the county, we do also offer a topical application. However, just like them, our hands are tied, when it’s raining, we can’t apply it, it will it will get washed away. So in addition to that, we will use different types of mosquito traps that can be used during rainy season,” Hall said.

The district was unable to treat areas for mosquitoes due to rain, but they say they’re back to aerial treatments on Marco Island and along the East Trail this week.