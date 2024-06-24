WINK News

Watch Now

Bear spotted in Cape Coral

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach, Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:

The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.

The bear was spotted near Cornwallis Parkway and was headed toward the river. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of the situation and is looking for the bear.

Authorities advise residents to bring their pets inside, as well as any pet food that may attract bears.

Authorities also ask that if you see the bear, do not attempt to approach it or take photos of it.

There is a bill that goes into effect on July 1st that will allow property owners to shoot and kill a black bear on their property.

Read more about it here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.