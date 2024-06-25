Scattered storms inland this afternoon

WINK News
WINK News
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man who is wanted in Fort Myers for committing a car burglary.
Six months after suing the city of Naples, an Aspen-based developer agreed to settle, paving the way for a luxury mixed-use project featuring condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
Day two of the penalty phase for Wade Wilson, the man convicted of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019, commences today in Fort Myers.
Residents of Fort Myers can voice their thoughts and opinions regarding the Cleveland Avenue redevelopment as the listening session is set to begin.
Abortion was a hot topic Monday evening on the side of U.S. 41.
A weak westerly flow will help to develop some showers and storms this morning along our coastline, and then lead to scattered storms, primarily more inland, later in the afternoon.
A vehicle crash in North Fort Myers has hospitalized four people, one of which was transported as a trauma alert.
The memorial service for 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan, who was tragically killed in a car crash, is set to be held on Wednesday.
Two women are accused of stealing 70 cans of baby formula and drink powder from a Publix in Lee County.
Buckingham residents are tired of their lives being thrown off course whenever it rains a little too hard.
On concert day, you won’t see barber chairs, combs or razors. Instead, you’ll see amps, mics, soundboards, a drum set and the talent of the local music scene behind each instrument.
It is unknown what caused the fire.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash near the exit of Colonial Boulevard, around Mile Marker 136.
Dirty, rotten fish piled up dead along the shore at the Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda.
Almost every law enforcement agency in the area was at Miceli’s restaurant on Pine Island Road, as the car with the brake lights on went down the Matlacha pass.
A weak westerly flow will help to develop some showers and storms on Tuesday along our coastline and then lead to scattered storms, primarily more inland, later in the afternoon.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said, “We’ll continue to see that dew point stay elevated as well as those temperatures warm up into the upper 80s today, actually a couple of degrees below average in some spots because we’ll be seeing some of those scattered showers and storms developing yet again.”
Some of these developing storms will be slow-moving and could cause some ponding on roads prone to flooding.
We can expect sun and clouds throughout Tuesday, with temperatures topping out around the 90-degree mark.
Scattered storms are forecast daily this week as we are more in that typical summer-like pattern. Temperatures will be near normal, in the low 90s for our highs.
On Monday, some areas saw heavy downpours due to slow-moving storms.
Tice saw over 5 inches of rain, Gateway saw over 3 inches, and Golden Gate Estates reached over an inch and a half of rain.
Tuesday’s storms could lead to localized higher rain totals yet again.
In the tropics, a tropical wave currently near the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of developing and is expected to track into the western Caribbean later this week.