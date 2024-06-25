Scattered storms inland this afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

A weak westerly flow will help to develop some showers and storms on Tuesday along our coastline and then lead to scattered storms, primarily more inland, later in the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said, “We’ll continue to see that dew point stay elevated as well as those temperatures warm up into the upper 80s today, actually a couple of degrees below average in some spots because we’ll be seeing some of those scattered showers and storms developing yet again.”

Some of these developing storms will be slow-moving and could cause some ponding on roads prone to flooding.

We can expect sun and clouds throughout Tuesday, with temperatures topping out around the 90-degree mark.

Scattered storms are forecast daily this week as we are more in that typical summer-like pattern. Temperatures will be near normal, in the low 90s for our highs.

On Monday, some areas saw heavy downpours due to slow-moving storms.

Tice saw over 5 inches of rain, Gateway saw over 3 inches, and Golden Gate Estates reached over an inch and a half of rain.

Tuesday’s storms could lead to localized higher rain totals yet again.

In the tropics, a tropical wave currently near the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of developing and is expected to track into the western Caribbean later this week.