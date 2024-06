A portion of the Naples pier remains closed to the public almost six months after Hurricane Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Naples Pier is still damaged from hurricane Ian almost two years later, but construction is set to begin in a few months.

Today is the day the bid closes for the Naples pier project, and vendors submitting a bid were at city hall so their packets could be reviewed.

Gary Young is deputy city manager and CFO.

“Under FEMA guidelines, if a company who didn’t prequalify also bids on it, we will have to pre-qualify them and then evaluate all of the bids on their own merit of the cost. And so today is a matter of identifying how many that’s going to be. And then if there are both qualified and unqualified, bidders establishing the timeline for that to be evaluated. Now that timeline has already been established. And that is July 8, the committee will meet to evaluate all proposals,” he explained.

No decision was made today, but the city of Naples will discuss the bids and meet again on July 8th.