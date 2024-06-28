Saharan Dust moving toward Florida

WINK News
As millions of baby boomers continue to retire, many are looking for places to live that can accommodate them as they age.
We are seeing the largest plume so far this summer of Saharan Dust.
President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
The Weather Authority is currently tracking Invest 95L in the Central Atlantic as the formation chance has now reached 100%.
A man from Cape Coral has been arrested after allegedly preying on a young boy on the internet back in May.
The Southwest Florida International Airport announced the addition of Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate a seasonal route.
Two vehicles crashed, including a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and one driver died after a crash on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Nothing intimidates North Fort Myers senior kicker Brooke Hankinson, not even playing football with the boys.
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office honored one of its own as a funeral procession was held for Detective Kerry Sill.
The Weather Authority is tracking high afternoon temperatures and inland rain showers throughout the early evening on Friday.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, is in court for a bond hearing.
The City of Cape Coral announced the groundbreaking ceremony date for Festival Park at 1100 Wilmington Parkway.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, defines the Saharan air layer as a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer, and early fall. This layer can travel and impact locations thousands of miles away from its African origins.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks said we should see some of the dust over the weekend, but more so next week.
“What we are seeing right now is the largest plume so far this summer,” she said.
According to NOAA, activity typically ramps up in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August.
This graphic shows what to expect on the 4th of July.
“The dust is also known to enhance and make our sunrises and sunsets more colorful,” added Sheaks.
The warmth, dryness and strong winds associated with the dust have been shown to suppress tropical cyclone formation and intensification, according to NOAA scientists.
It also reduces the chances of rain but can make storms more intense.
According to a study partially funded by NASA, Saharan dust also brings nutrients into the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s West Coast, which may kick off red tide blooms.
This is largely due to iron, one of the minerals found in the dust. As the dust falls into the Gulf, it attracts a cyanobacteria called Trichodesmium. The bacteria use that iron to convert any nitrogen in the water into a form that can be consumed by other marine organisms, including the algae that lead to red tide.
The study found that in June 1999, dust from the Sahara Desert made its way across the ocean and reached parts of Florida in late July. By October, and after a 300% increase of this biologically accessible nitrogen, a huge bloom of toxic red algae had formed within the study area, an 8,100-square-mile region between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers.