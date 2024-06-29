Lee County Domestic Animal Services hosts Check the Chip event

What is more important than keeping your family together?

Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.

July fourth celebrations lead to a lot more dog and cat intakes than normal. Lee County Domestic Animal Services says pets are more likely to get reunited if they’re microchipped.

Nearly 75% of found dogs with a microchip get reunited with their family.

That’s why ahead of the holiday, Domestic animal services let pet owners come by to check their chips.

If their dog wasn’t chipped they didn’t need an appointment and could come by to help keep their family together.

“if she gets lost during the fourth of July or during a hurricane we can identify their owner and reunite them. And it’s a great thing with the fourth of July coming up, hurricane season coming up you want to make sure we can reunite you with your pet,” said Karen Frick.

If you didn’t attend the event you can still go get them tagged at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

It can help ensure your pet is safe during the upcoming holidays and all of the hurricane season.