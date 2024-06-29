Lee County Domestic Animal Services hosts Check the Chip event

WINK News
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
The Weather Authority is tracking Tropical Stom Beryl, which has formed in the Atlantic.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
The best tattoo artists in the industry are in town for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo.
One of the biggest topics discussed during the debate was how both candidates would persuade minority voters.
Collier County is stepping up its game this 4th of July with its first large-scale drone show located at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Charlotte County deputies say Salim Qadir was running an illegal gambling ring at the tiffany square bingo hall in Englewood.
Supreme Court Justices decided 6-3 to throw out a lower court’s ruling that allowed a broad interpretation of an Enron-era statute to charge hundreds of defendants in the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Chief Operating Officer for TBI Hospitality, the company that owns Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach, said the numbers are looking good.
This change now means that these three killers, Joseph Zieler, Wade Wilson and Zephen Xaver face the death penalty.
A new treatment is turning the body against the deadly cells, giving more hope to people battling this disease.
July fourth celebrations lead to a lot more dog and cat intakes than normal. Lee County Domestic Animal Services says pets are more likely to get reunited if they’re microchipped.
Nearly 75% of found dogs with a microchip get reunited with their family.
That’s why ahead of the holiday, Domestic animal services let pet owners come by to check their chips.
If their dog wasn’t chipped they didn’t need an appointment and could come by to help keep their family together.
“if she gets lost during the fourth of July or during a hurricane we can identify their owner and reunite them. And it’s a great thing with the fourth of July coming up, hurricane season coming up you want to make sure we can reunite you with your pet,” said Karen Frick.
If you didn’t attend the event you can still go get them tagged at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.
It can help ensure your pet is safe during the upcoming holidays and all of the hurricane season.