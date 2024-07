“Never again.”

That was the phrase used by survivors of the Buchenwald concentration camp as they were being liberated in 1945.

That saying is the key lesson of the holocaust.

Holocaust survivors created this flag in honor of their liberators, made with scraps and garments found in concentration camps in Germany. It’s now on display at the Naples Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center.

This flag does more than honor the stars and stripes. It’s another moment to remind everyone never again.

There is a deeper meaning behind the stars and stripes of this priceless piece of history: the stars are represented by the 6-point Star of David, which concentration camp survivors made as the war was ending and now will rest indefinitely at the museum.

“I wanted to see if I could make a big donation from my post-Jewish war veterans post 400 to get it and donate it to the holocaust museum where I felt really belonged,” said Harvey Charter, commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 400.

Charter isn’t the only one who wanted its new home to be in the museum

John Spain Jr.’s father is John Spain and is the reason this flag made it to SWFL. He shared with us how his father received it. John Spain. CREDIT: WINK News

“Upon entering the camp, it seemed that the POWs he started to speak to them in Polish, and they felt very comfortable with him and presented him with this flag,” Spain Jr. said.

The flag traveled from Connecticut to Fort Myers.

“He had been a custodian of the flag for about 35 years getting on in years he wanted to make sure that it continued to be viewed for future generations,” Spain Jr. said.

The plan is for it to continue on for generations.

“In light on what’s happening in this country right now, I think it’s very important that we not forget what the holocaust was, what it meant to civilization,” Spain Jr. said.

Spain Jr’s father can be at rest knowing the flag is where he wanted it to be.

“I think of his father. I just get so much pride knowing how his dad would of felt, but it’s just too bad he’s not here to see where he really wanted it,” Charter said.

The museum plans to display the flag on a six-month rotation schedule to monitor it for any potential wear and tear that often occurs naturally. The first six-month rotation begins Tuesday.