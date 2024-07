As the Lee County Board of Commissioners prepares to weigh the next step in the potential conversion of Lee Health from a public to private nonprofit with a workshop July 30, Fort Myers physician Dr. Raymond Kordonowy has asked the board to heed his calls for additional financial information.

The Lee Health board of directors voted 9-1 in mid-June to proceed with the conversion, triggering “a 120-day period in which Lee Health and the Board of County Commissioners may negotiate, draft and approve a proposed conversion agreement that comports with the public health district’s amended enabling act [HB 227, passed by the Florida Legislature in 2023],” according to an email from Betsy Clayton, director of the county Office of Community Engagement.

Clayton’s email pointed out that “any proposed agreement and all supporting documents must be published for at least 45 days prior to ratification,” and said that given this timeline commissioners will conduct a workshop July 30 following its regular meeting. The workshop is open to the public and can be viewed online. She said there is “no hard date” for publishing the proposed agreement and all supporting documents at this time.

