The Fourth of July: It’s a holiday, many say they’re spending out in the water, but it’s important to stay safe and stay dry.

Being out in the water this Fourth of July and having a drink or two is fun and games until something goes wrong.

“Be careful. There’s a lot of folks who only get out on the holidays, and some of them are kind of relearning their own equipment for the first time. So be safe. Don’t drink and boat and have fun,” said Boater Brent Gardner.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is saying stay safe, safety first and stay sober during this holiday.

“Fourth of July is one of the busiest boating holidays. There’s going to be a lot of boats on the water,” said Bradley Johnson, Public Information Officer for FWC. “We’ll all be out in force will be out looking for impaired operators, checking boating safety violations. So please, please, please enjoy our waterways but do so safely and responsibly.”

Or face the consequences, which can vary from fines to jail time and an impounded boat.

So, when you climb aboard this July fourth, “Make sure you’re aware of all sights and sounds that are going on around you and paying attention to all the extra vessel traffic as well as activities that are on the water,” said Johnson. “And if you do those three things, I think we can all enjoy a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend on our waterways.”

Operation Dry Water started back in 2009 to help bring awareness to the dangers of boating under the influence.

FWC said as of last year, 24% of our boating fatalities were attributed to drug and alcohol use.