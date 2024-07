Juliette Douros Hawk is an award-winning equestrian and business owner and she’s not even in high school yet.

It all started four years ago when she took a horseback riding camp at age 10.

“I love the thrill of learning new things,” Douros Hawk said.

Camp turned into lessons which turned into competitive riding.

“I just fell in love with competing because there’s such a thrill to it,” Douros Hawk said.

She loved it so much that her family bought her horse Abbey and they’ve been in the winners circle ever since.

“I truly do love her and I love working with her,” Douros Hawk said. “I just hope we go to more shows and progress.”

After a few years of riding, Juliette noticed a need for more practical accessories for riders so at only 12 she founded her own business, EQ Pro.

“The gear I would wear would be sometimes uncomfortable or wouldn’t fit or it would just stretch out so often,” Douros Hawk said.

She launched her own line of reusable hair nets, socks and saddle pads that have taken the equestrian world by storm in stores, online and on social media.

“She gets on TikTok and she says, ‘Hey, I have an idea for this or an idea for that,’ and other young riders and even adult riders have reached out to her and said, ‘That’s a great idea. We’ll be the first one to purchase,'” Juliette’s mother, Danielle Douros Hawk said.

Her new line of stickers and iron ons features terms requested by her social media followers.

None of it would be possible if it were not for Juliette’s giving spirit.

EQ Pro gives money to the Interscholastic Equestrian Association to offer scholarships for young riders.

“The equestrian world can be very expensive and it can be very hard because so many things are expensive and we want to give other people many opportunities in a sport they love too,” Douros Hawk said.

If she had not had the opportunity to saddle up four years ago she wouldn’t be doing what she loves with the horse she loves every day.

As for what’s next for Juliette and her horse Abbey, they will be competing at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala in August.