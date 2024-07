Credit: Tim Aten

Q: We live in New Jersey but also have a winter home in Naples and go back and forth throughout the season. I love reading your releases all year long keeping me updated on our beloved Naples. I don’t know how true it is, but I heard that Williams-Sonoma will be moving to the Barnes & Noble location. They are planning on selling appliances and some of their home goods brands. Maybe you can find out if it is true. I also read your article stating that something might be going into the old Nordstrom, which I truly miss. Excited to hear. — Lisa Bergstrom

A: Plans in the works for Waterside Shops constitute the most significant redevelopment at the open-air retail center since it opened in November 1992. Nearly every corner of the luxury mall in North Naples will be affected by construction projects through at least 2025.

The Forbes Company, the Michigan-based owner and manager of Waterside Shops, will not prematurely tip its hand, but the word is out about redevelopment projects set to begin this year at the local shopping and dining destination. For starters, the two-story building that hosted Nordstrom for 12 years will be completely demolished while interior demolition is destined for the two-story building that has been home to Barnes & Noble for more than 30 years, according to plans filed with Collier County Growth Management.

