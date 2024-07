The New York Sports Club, parent company of Around the Clock Fitness, notified the state in a letter dated July 1 that its three Florida locations would close.

The last day for the chain’s 108 workers is August 31, 2024.

The clubs are located in Lee County on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Boy Scout Drive, and in Cape Coral on Ceitus Terrace.

9375 6 Mile Cypress Parkway – 34 employees

1755 Boy Scout Drive – 37 employees

1140 Ceitus Terrace – 37 employees

A letter to employees noted, “The Six Mile and Boy Scout fitness club locations have been sold to a buyer, Crunch Fitness, and all employees at these clubs will be impacted due to the sale of the business. The Cape Coral club is being closed without a buyer.”

WINK News contacted NYSC to ask about the closings, what they mean for members, and whether the company will close other locations around the country. As of the publication of this article, NYSC has not responded.

On its website, NYSC touts that it “was founded in New York City in 1973 as Town Squash Inc. What began as an opportunity to bring the popular sport of squash to the New York masses exploded into a network of full-service fitness clubs across seven states and two countries.”

Now it looks like that NYSC will have to revise its website to say six states.