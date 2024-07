It’s a mother’s worst nightmare to find out your child isn’t being cared for the way you would hope.

“She’s only three, and she got left outside and forgotten,” said Breen Nabors, a mother of a child who attended Wellington Academy.

Three-year-old Ava was allegedly left outside on the playground while at daycare.

“She remembers it being very hot and scary and just stood by the door and was very alone,” said Nabors.

WINK News reporter Maddie Heron spoke to Ava’s mother, Breen Nabors, on the phone.

She said her daughter was left outside for an unknown amount of time at Wellington Academy in South Cape Coral.

“I was very upset. And the school denied a lot of it and are still denying a lot of it,” said Nabors.

WINK News has reached out to the academy for comment. When we called the South Cape Coral Daycare, the staff hung up on us.

Nabors said nobody at the school told her what happened. Instead, she found out on July 15 that the alleged incident occurred weeks ago, as early as July 5th.

She told WINK that the Department of Children and Families is now investigating.

“I have been in very close contact with the Department of Children’s and Families, and they have talked to my daughter and talked to me,” said Nabors.

Although she still has trouble getting answers, her daughter’s behavior says enough.

“She was just not eating well, like not happy, like she was supposed to, like kind of very emotional. And all of those things are very new and unusual for her,” said Nabors.

Nabors told WINK that 3-year-old Ava is now okay, but the situation still scares her nonetheless.

“It’s just really scary when you realize that your worst fears have come through,” said Nabors. “I never truly thought that her, you know, safety was in jeopardy.”

WINK News is in contact with the Department of Children and Families.

They tell us they are working to confirm if there is an open investigation, not this case.

As for the daycare, they have not responded to our calls and emails.