This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features drug and gun-related charges, killer road rage and enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people. Javier Joel Perez Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Javier Joel Perez was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a person with convictions.

Perez, 46, was arrested in 2023 by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after deputies recovered a firearm and a significant amount of illegal narcotics at a suspected drug house.

According to court documents, CCSO deputies uncovered marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine packaged for sale, along with a loaded firearm in Perez’s home.

Detectives recovered the following items during the search:

-Methamphetamine – 29.5 grams

-Cocaine – 8.8 grams

-Marijuana – 1,733 grams

-A semiautomatic rifle

Perez pled guilty to the charges in February 2024.

Perez pled guilty to the charges in February 2024.

Jamaine Alexander Washington Credit: The Lee County Sheriff's Office

Jamaine Alexander Washington, 44, was arrested after allegedly rear-ending a man on a motorcycle in Fort Myers, killing him.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Washington was speeding excessively northbound on the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Feb. 11. 23-year-old Christian Hodson-Foote was also traveling in the northbound lane when Washington rear-ended him, taking his life.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail.

He’s being charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license and providing a false statement to law enforcement.

He's being charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license and providing a false statement to law enforcement.

Ruuderston Scott Ashle Antoine Credit: The Collier County Sheriff's Office

Ruuderston Scott Ashle Antonie was arrested for allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search warrant investigation was executed at Antonie’s home in Naples Manor, leading to the arrest of the 23-year-old.

Detectives found:

-196.6 grams of fentanyl

-218.5 grams of cocaine

-9.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

-804.6 grams of marijuana

The amount of fentanyl recovered was reportedly enough to kill 98,500 people potentially, said CCSO.

Detectives also recovered an AR-15 rifle that was reported out of Clewiston in 2020.

Antonie is being held in the Collier County Jail and charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams and trafficking cocaine 28-200 grams.

READ MORE: Naples Manor man accused of having enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100K people