The City of Cape Coral is growing fast, and with that comes the need for more entertainment.

City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn said now is the time.

“For decades, our residents have asked for a place to be able to go shopping and dining and just have a place of gathering without having to cross the bridge and go to Fort Myers,” said Ilczyszyn.

A solution could be called Cape Coral Grove, which will transform this plot of land into an outdoor town center.

These renderings show what they’ve got in store for people:

From apartment units, a hotel and public parks to shops and restaurants.

Some people say they’re all for something like Cape Coral Grove.

“Absolutely, we need more here,” said Cape Coral resident Gloria Jack.



“I think it’s a great idea because all the up-and-coming families are growing and Cape is growing and it’s the largest city in Florida, so I think it’d be cool,” said Cape Coral resident Kayla,

But some are worried this project might be too much for the city to handle.

“It’s just too crowded now. Traffic’s getting crazy,” said Cape Coral resident Ray Ferris. “I mean, you can’t go out to eat unless you wait for a while. I think it’s grown enough. They need to slow down and catch up with what they have already.”

The city is expected to vote on this agreement soon, but not until after they hear from locals come Wednesday at their first public hearing.

The developers say they look forward to hearing from the community as they advance this project through the development process.