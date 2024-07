On Wednesday, the vice president hit the road again to be the keynote speaker in Indianapolis, speaking to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Since this weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris has locked up more than one million votes, with the combined support of the Divine Nine.

There are four African American sororities and five fraternities. All of them together make up the Divine Nine.

The impact here is that Harris is part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated. We spoke with Martin Byrd in their brother fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, who said women and women of color need to come out to vote.

“She wears her colors proud, and we are proud to see her at this level no matter what political spectrum you’re a part of,” Byrd said.

Byrd said this is a critical election for women and women of color.

“With the person who can be the most powerful person in the world, and you feel like that person understands you, is an exciting opportunity,” he said.

He said he sees a lot of people speak on things but not go out and vote, but in this election, people need to head to the polls.

“The reason we see things the way they are is because people don’t vote. Instead of complaining, the more people who vote, we will see a change in our city, our county, state and nationally.”

Harris emphasized on Wednesday what one vote can do for the country.

“I believe we face a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future and one focused on the past,” she said.

Byrd said that on Aug. 3, he’s focusing on getting men registered and ready to vote.

They are holding an event at the American Legion Post 192 to make sure they’re registered and help them request absentee ballots if needed.