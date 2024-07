The Harris Campaign held its biggest ‘Mobilization blitz’, capitalizing on grassroots energy across Florida.

On Saturday, a phone bank was held in Lee County to gather support for Kamala Harris for President.

Volunteers picked up the phones and got to work inside the Democratic Party of Lee County in Fort Myers.

Their goal on Saturday afternoon was to get people to rally around their new candidate for President, Kamala Harris.

“We are so proud of her,” said one supporter.

As well as the issues they said she stands for, “Reproductive rights. Equality for everyone.”

Jim Rosineus, the interim Chair of the Lee County Democratic Party, was pleased with the uptick in support. He said, “The number of people who have either called up or just come into the office to volunteer has been ahead of anything we’ve done in previous weeks—by miles.”

Richard Osman is one of those new volunteers. He told WINK he was a Republican until a month ago.

Osman said he’s not a fan of the party’s nominee, former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t like him at all. He represents pathological lying to me,” said Osman.

So he decided to change sides.

Kathy Hughes, another volunteer, said she believes more voters will make the switch like Osman now that it’s the Vice President on the ticket.

Hughes explained she was losing faith in President Joe Biden’s ability to win another election. “It seemed like there were so many things that were going wrong and after the debate, it just was spiraling,”she explained. “And it seemed like we were in a, I don’t know, this like deadlock…and then Kamala!”

One thing’s for sure: Vice President Harris won’t have an easy next four months; Donald Trump is sure to put up a fight.

The volunteers said to bring it. Harris will do the campaigning and they’ll handle the calling.

Volunteers statewide made over 6,500 calls Saturday alone.

A spokesperson says the party has also seen 10,000 new volunteers since Harris announced her candidacy.

The events will continue throughout Florida over the weekend.

