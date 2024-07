Credit: The Collier County Sheriffs office.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people following a massage parlor bust that violated Florida law.

Deputies arrested Anna Dai, Fang Fang He, Qun Jiang, Joong Kim, Xuan Li, You Lijing, Pingchuan Rotondi, Jing Wang, Liyan Wang, Daisy Yang, and Sanyun Zeng on Tuesday following various charges following a failure to keep a log of customers and check identification.

According to deputies, an investigation was conducted on ten businesses, which the Department of Health led.

All ten businesses were cited with health code violations.

Here is a list of the ten businesses involved:

Elle and Ella Spa/Healthy Spa, 12980 U.S. 41 N. in Naples

Nini Asian Spa, 13500 U.S. 41 N. in Naples

Sincere 4U Spa, 13800 U.S. 41 N. in Naples

Serenity Spa, 2700 Immokalee Road in Naples

K and W Therapy, 103rd Ave. N. in Naples

7 Naples Healthy Spa, 2033 Pine Ridge Road in Naples

Phoenix Spa, 1042 Pine Ridge Road in Naples

Davis Asian Massage, 2400 Davis Blvd. in Naples

Ylan Massage Spa, 4207 U.S. 41 E. in Naples

168 Golden Massage, 7550 Mission Hills Drive in Naples.

According to the DOH, in 20 regulatory cases, two cease-and-desist orders were issued, and two cease-desist orders are pending.

House Bill 197, or the Health Care Practitioners and Massage Therapy Bill, was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

The bill requires the state to suspend the licenses of massage therapists and massage establishments if any employee of a massage therapist or establishment is arrested for any of the spate of offenses, including having sex with minors, prostitution, kidnapping, or false imprisonment.

The law was taken into effect on July 1.

A list was provided by the CCSO detailing the ages and charges of the 11 people: