The theme for this year’s Fightin’ Tarpon team is “brick-by-brick.” The Charlotte High School football team is focused on building on the foundation set by the senior class to get them to a winning record and hopefully a region title.

“It’s like Jenga,” senior center Bino Saintilaire said. “Taking pieces out, it’s gonna just fall down so we try to build up our teammates and all that so we can work harder and be great all together.”

Saintilaire is eager to lead his team to a comeback season.

“This team is everything to me,” Saintilaire said. “I’ve been wanting to do this since day one. Since I was a kid I’ve wanted to be a Tarpon, coming to football games and all that. I’ve always wanted to bounce back and build something greater.”

The last couple years were tough on the injury riddled Tarpons, but that’s good news for this year’s team because it means younger guys got in game reps.

“Now all those young guys are stepping up and having a big role in this year’s team,” Head Coach Cory Mentzer said.

The third year head coach has a good feeling about this season.

“All the returning juniors and seniors, they know what the expectation is: to repeat as district champs and we even have our eyes set on a regional title,” Mentzer said. “We’re not the biggest, we don’t have the most skill or the fastest skill kids, but this group has heart. They’re willing to work and put in the time and effort.”

Put simply, Saintilaire agrees.

“We’re all locked in,” Saintilaire said “We’re all ready to go, all excited.”

The Fightin’ Tarpons open their season at home against Gulf Coast on Aug. 23 after taking on Lemon Bay in week zero.