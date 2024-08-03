Marco Island prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

WINK News
Tropical Storm Debby has entered the Gulf of Mexico, leaving many Florida residents bracing for potential impact.
Tropical Storm Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is continuing to move toward the northwest at 15 mph.
As Tropical Depression 4 approaches Florida, WINK News spoke with the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management about the storm and its possible impacts.
The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who fell overboard off a fishing vessel 80 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island.
Rain, wind, storm surge, and the possibility of a tornado are all potentially in the forecast for this weekend.
Cape Coral’s Emergency Management Director talks one-on-one with Corey Lazar about storm preps and which roads typically experience the most flooding.
Deadly moped crash under investigation.
Mother nature wasn’t too kind to businesses operating out of tents Wednesday. The tent businesses are preparing for the Tropical system coming to SWFL this weekend.
Community members in Immokalee held a peaceful protest on Friday evening to honor the life of a woman killed after a crash on State Road 82.
WINK News speaks with players and coaches ahead of the high school football season in Lee County.
Leoma Lovegrove’s art gallery headquarters will remain a staple in Matlacha.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WINK News the death investigation into what happened Wednesday is not suspicious, which is why nobody involved is facing charges at this time.
Authorities are investigating the fatal crash that occurred near Babcock Ranch.
Teachers were setting up their classrooms and getting ready for their students, whose first day of class is Aug. 12.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
WINK News reporter Paul Dolan is on the ground in Marco Island, where conditions have been deteriorating Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for the area until 7 p.m., but this rain isn’t stopping anytime soon.
The Island uses the Code Red Alert System to send notifications for locals to stay informed during emergencies like significant weather events.
The city is encouraging people to sign up for the notification system, as the alerts are linked to the NWS storm-based warnings.
For more information on the alert system click here.
The usually bustling and active city of Marco Island lies quiet in preparation for the storm Saturday evening, leading to a feeling of apprehension, with sunset just a few hours away.
WINK News will be there to keep you updated.