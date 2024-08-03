Marco Island prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

Credit: Matt Devitt Facebook

Tropical Storm Debby has entered the Gulf of Mexico, leaving many Florida residents bracing for potential impact.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan is on the ground in Marco Island, where conditions have been deteriorating Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for the area until 7 p.m., but this rain isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The Island uses the Code Red Alert System to send notifications for locals to stay informed during emergencies like significant weather events.

The city is encouraging people to sign up for the notification system, as the alerts are linked to the NWS storm-based warnings.

The city is encouraging people to sign up for the notification system.

The usually bustling and active city of Marco Island lies quiet in preparation for the storm Saturday evening, leading to a feeling of apprehension, with sunset just a few hours away.

