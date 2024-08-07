Punta Gorda residents will soon have answers to their flooding

Thanks to a long-awaited study, Punta Gorda residents are going to find out why their roads flood so badly.

The residents who live there have told WINK News they didn’t think the city thought flood mitigation was even a priority.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira went to Punta Gorda to share news of the study, and the neighbors she spoke with say they are glad something is being done, even if it’s just surveying the flood-prone areas.

But for others like the Harris’, they wish they could see more done, and sooner.

Tropical Storm Debby impacted the city of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County with heavy rains, leading to excessive flooding from Marion Avenue to the historic district.

“We had knee-high water in the neighborhood. We went up and the harbor water was up to the top of the retaining wall. We were within one inch of water getting into the house. But luckily, this time, we don’t have to repair,” said Christian Harris.

Last year they ripped their floors and broke through walls to save their home after hurricane Idalia brought in damaging floodwaters.

“And like a lot of our neighbors, you know, looking at options for raising it, for seeing what the city can do to make sure that the streets drain…hopefully the city has a better plan than just, ‘Well, it’s going to flood every year’,” said Harris.

But now because of all this flooding, the city is taking action through a city-wide flooding study.

“If there is money for grants for raising houses or something, make it a lot clearer because the idea of our house flooding multiple times in a year and having no options other than just, ‘I guess we have to remodel the house every year’, like it’s not really acceptable,” Harris explained.

And Punta Gorda City Council member for District 3, Deborah Lux agrees that this should only be the start of more.

“I’m pleased that the other council members have agreed to set aside some money. And I don’t think we should be starting next year. I think this is a project that we should expedite right now,” said Lux.

The city said this study was budgeted for 2025, but they hope to get the ball rolling this Oct.

WINK News will be keeping up with this story and keep you updated with the latest.