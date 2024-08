Things turned sour for Sweet’s Diner on Thursday night when a car slammed through the entrance of their building.

Behind the boarded-up windows, it’s not pretty. The damages are extensive but seem to be contained to the inside of the diner.

WINK News reporter Maddie Heron spoke to employees at the spa next door, which shares a wall with the diner. They told WINK News that their business made it out damage-free.

“I was just surprised to see somebody drove through it!” said Karen Scalisi, a frequent Sweet’s customer.

Scott Sweet owns the diner. He told WINK News that a newly driving teenager crashed into the diner while trying to back out of a parking spot.

“She made a mistake. We all make mistakes in life,” said Sweet.

Nobody was injured, and for that, Sweet refuses to be bitter.

“It’s a little shocking, and it hurts a little bit, but I know we’ll bounce back from it, so I’m not worried about it,” said Sweet.

Take a look at some of these damages. The car came barreling in through the front window and all the way into where the serving area was.

Sweet says that down the hallway, one of his employees was in the building because he thought he forgot to turn off one of the fryers.

Luckily, he was not hurt, and neither was anyone else involved in the crash, but it did result in a lot of damage.

Frequent customers told WINK News that the diner, located right off U.S. 41, is a Port Charlotte staple.

“Watch for the cow on the top of the roof, and you know to turn into Sweet’s!” said Scalisi.

“It’s small. It’s a ma-and-pa diner. Anytime you’re in a place like that, it’s gonna have great food. It’s gonna have a great culture. Lovely customer service,” said Justice Rewis, another frequent customer.

Holding true to his family diner’s name, Scott is making sweet out of a sour situation.

“Accidents do happen. We’re just going to try to make the best out of it and take all the lemons and make lemonade and make this a better place,” said Sweet. “And you know, it will be a better place when we get done with it.”

Sweet told WINK News he set up a GoFundMe this morning for his 12 employees who, for the time being, are out of a job. Not even 24 hours later, and that tally is up to over $5,000.

Sweet said he would do his best to help his staff and rebuild his beloved diner for the community.