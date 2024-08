Guadalupe Center’s tutor corps program has been in place for decades.

“I got involved in high school. I did tutoring just in local elementary schools with the college prep program, and they offered so many things that were just so new to me,” said Elizabeth Jose, a Tutor Corps alumni.

While they know it has a positive impact on kids, this is the first time they’ve seen the evidence.

“We surveyed students that graduated from Immokalee High School from 2004 to 2019 and asked them questions like how much they’re making, what their job is. They’re doing? Do they have savings? Are they making more than their parents did at this age?” said Dawn Montecalvo, CEO of Guadalupe Center.

A Florida Gulf Coast University study conducted in 2023 measuring the success of its college prep program showed that alumni are 55% more likely to earn a college degree, and nearly a quarter earn their graduate degrees.

“They’re on a cycle of prosperity. They’re making more than their peers. They’re more likely to graduate college, more likely to go to grad school. They are in jobs that are fulfilling them. Their personal lives are fulfilled,” Montecalvo added.

“I feel that I didn’t realize what an impact it would have for me and for my life and what it’s still doing for me,” Jose added.

Guadalupe Center knows students need more support than the school day. 100% of their students in afterschool programs show gains in reading and math.

Alumni like Erika and Elizabeth said the program empowered them to overcome barriers in life, and help the community they grew up in.

“I try to explain that to my students, like, hey, I was sitting in these desks just like you, in the same position with my parents, working out in the fields and doing all of these things,” Jose said.

“So, it’s really nice that you have people that are in your corner that are like, ‘Hey, I know I’ve already went through this. I can help you,'” said Erika Arvizu, another alumnus.

