Confusion and worry are brewing around parts of Southwest Florida over a letter from FEMA. The FEMA letter discusses the national flood insurance program and identifies issues.

WINK News reporter Asha Patel spoke to a man who fears losing his discount. He said that when he got the letter this week, he was blind-sided and disappointed, and he reread it many times.

Last week, Lee County Manager Dave Harner warned people that this letter was coming. It tells homeowners if their community doesn’t correct the violations, they will be put on probation.

The letter also says as of April 1, 2025, you will lose any and all discounts you are getting through the community rating system.

This means that if the county is put on probation, it will not be able to reapply for the CRS rating for another two years.

Chris Mills lives in Buckingham, the A zone of the flood zones. He said he got his letter on Monday and is now left with many questions and unknowns.

“What needs to be done? What has changed? Did something change that they are no longer in compliance or did they do something to make them not in compliance?” said Mills. “I guess who’s watching the watchdog, you know? Like for me I didn’t know I had a problem until my neighbors and I received this letter. I’m sure 67,000 people who are out there received this letter and wondered what happened and why.”

Lee County told WINK News that, in the worst-case scenario, the CRS rating would stay through April, but the county is confident it will keep the rating and the discount.