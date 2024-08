Kenneth McMillan is no stranger to yard work. In his latest project, high grass and debris are about to be schooled.

“I started looking and seeing some of these bus stops that, you know, could use a little help,” said McMillian.

McMillan clears the stops for free, all for the safety of students.

“It’s not very safe for the kids to be close to the road with walking through water or through the sticks and trees, and so we’re just cleaning up the bus stops as best we can,” said McMillian.

At the busy intersection, cars are whipping by at every moment. For many kids in this Lehigh Acres neighborhood, It’s their bus stop.

“When we moved here and found out where the bus stop was, we got a lot of anxiety,” said parent Destiny Russo.

Anxiety for parents and kids, alike.

“We have to wait around the corner and not safe because there’s traffic all around us and someone can get ran over,” said second-grader Pashin.

The intersection of Hightower Ave and Leonard Boulevard South is just one of the many bus stops on McMillan’s list.

Equipped with mowers and weedwhackers, he started another bus stop makeover. Just in time for the school bus to flood the streets with children on Tuesday afternoon.

Mcmillan’s wife, Lisa, said their family’s good deed, all started with a Facebook post.

“A mom had messaged me that day and said, ‘Hey, my kid was actually standing in the street because we couldn’t go near the picnic bench. It was covered in weeds.’ So we ended up going there and doing that. And it was, it was a lot of work, but we did it,” said Lisa.

The work does not go unnoticed by other parents in the community.

“Amazing that somebody in the area would do, you know, something like that, but I think it’s more you know, the school’s responsibility, but it’s definitely a blessing for us, because you could see how it is,” said Russo.