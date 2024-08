The Florida primary is fast approaching, and state leaders are making their way to local southwest Florida communities to prepare.

Florida senator Rick Scott visited the Lee County GOP headquarters on Thursday afternoon to rally support and get people excited to vote.

The Republican was met with chants and cheers from a room of his supporters.

Greeting them, before having a conversation on what his voters would like to see from his campaign.

After the meeting, Senator Scott spoke to WINK News about his campaign and the presidential race.

Scott said he is still confident in a win for former President Donald Trump despite recent momentum in the Harris-Walz campaign.

No matter the level of government, the senator said it is hard to complain about politics if you don’t get out and vote.

The primary election is next Tuesday, August 20, and WINK News will have you covered with updates on which races to watch.