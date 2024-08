Three of the seven seats on the Lee County School Board are up for grabs Tuesday night in the election.

Incumbent Melisa Giovanelli and Carol Frantz are facing off for the District 2 seat. Bill Ribble and Kaitlyn Schoffel are vying for the District 3 seat.

Vanessa Melbis Chaviano, Sheridan Chester and Joshua Molandes are battling for District 7.

Governor Ron DeSantis has endorsed three candidates for the three open seats. Those candidates are incumbent Melisa Giovanelli, former Estero Mayor Bill Ribble and former educator Vanessa Chaviano.

Back in 2022, DeSantis endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher. Both won their respective elections. This time around, voters think it could have some weight too.

Ray Wallace is a voter and he said an endorsement from DeSantis could influence voters.

“I think it would sway voters a little bit,” said Wallace. “I think there are voters that really like Ron DeSantis, our current Governor, and I think they regard him and his opinion very highly. Everyone should come out and vote today in the primary, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat so you can only vote for your side, but at least you can pick the best version of your side.”

Several voters made their way out because they know a vote can lead to a change.

Terry Rohrman is a Fort Myers resident and she said that testing is important.

“I think there’s a lot of testing. I know that testing is important, but I also think kids should have more active learning,” said Rohrman.

While this is a non-partisan race, it’s no stranger to politics.

Nishani Karunamuni is a Fort Myers resident and she had her decision in the election affected by an endorsement.

“I did see that Carol Frantz was endorsed by the Black Caucus, and that definitely did impact my vote,” said Karunamuni.

All of the candidates said they’re awaiting election results like the voters are.

