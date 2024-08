On Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama will give the keynote address. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will address the crowd.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office told CBS News he will talk about the “popularity of a progressive economic agenda” in his speech to delegates. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will also speak later this evening.

While those are all notable names, several celebrities are also expected to attend events surrounding the DNC.

John Legend will perform at a Gov. Pritzker event. “Veep” star and Saturday Night Live alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel with eight female Democratic governors.

Mindy Kaling of “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” will appear on Wednesday. And on Thursday, former “Scandal” star Kerry Washington will take the stage. Washington founded Influence Change, which promotes civil activism.

However, perhaps the biggest celebrities rumored to make an appearance are Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Neither has confirmed whether they will attend the DNC.

“A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

That is today’s theme for the convention. A ceremonial roll call vote will happen to select Harris as the party’s nominee. She will formally accept during her speech on Thursday night.

Monday: “For the People”

“For the People” Tuesday: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

“A Bold Vision for America’s Future” Wednesday: “A Fight for our Freedoms”

“A Fight for our Freedoms” Thursday: “For our Future”

Tuesday Timeline

5:00 p.m. ET – United Center doors open

7:00 – 7:15 p.m. ET – Night Two Gavel In

7:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET – Main Programming

11:00 – 11:15 p.m. ET – Night Two Gavel Out

The DNC runs through Thursday night, August 22, 2024. WINK News Anchors Russ McCaskey and Claire Galt will be there every step of the way, providing live coverage on-air and online of the most impactful moments.