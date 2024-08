Wade Wilson was sentenced to death on Tuesday for the murder of two women in Cape Coral in 2019.

The case has sparked a lot of popularity, with people from all over the world writing to the judge, hoping to sway the decision.

There appeared to be a mix of motives with these letters, some looking to protect human life and some of obsession, yet, during these past few weeks, almost all were against the death penalty.

Even so, international pleas to save Wilson’s life did not sway Judge Nick Thompson from sending Wilson to death row.

Moments after the decision, state attorney Amira Fox condemned the convicted killer and those who want to be associated with him.

“This defendant is being idolized by some people who are somehow proud to mix their name with his. Through public comments, fundraising for him or holding him up to be some sort of positive representation of a man, ignoring that he is nothing more than a vicious killer,” Fox said.

In recent weeks, many of Wilson’s pen pal supporters tended to be women, writing the judge letters against the death penalty.

A woman from California wrote, “I hope you take into consideration that this man has a family and two children and is a human being.” She ended the letter with a plea: “Please choose life for Wade Wilson.”

Others, like a mother from France, sympathized with Wilson as if he was their own child. She wrote, “For the love of God, save him from the death penalty and provide Wade with the necessary care, because in any case, he will never get out of prison, but I will be able to do work on him. Anyone deserves redemption.”

The viral nature of Wilson’s murder trial, Wilson’s biological father said, has drawn an unexpected amount of donations and sympathy for his son.

“If you go down the donation list, it’s all women, so think about that. I mean, he’s pulling y’all’s strings from a jail cell,” said father Steven Testasecca.

Pulling strings from a jail cell, a cell that is now death’s waiting room for Wade Wilson.

The state attorney’s office emphasized that no matter the outcome of this decision, the real focus is on the families of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz, who will never get their loved ones back.