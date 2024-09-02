UFC legend Tito Ortiz coaching Ida Baker wrestling

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Cloudy skies and a chance of rain were not enough to keep families off of the beach this Labor Day.
People are converging on the Naples Pier this Labor Day where not one but two people were hit by lightning over the weekend.
Everyone knows Tito Ortiz as the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, but the Ida Baker wrestling team knows him as coach.
The Estero Island Historic Society hopes you will share items you may have from places on Fort Myers Beach that were lost to Hurricane Ian.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boat crash that occurred in North Matlacha Pass on Saturday night.
The clock is ticking to find a missing veteran.
A body believed to be that of a North Fort Myers woman missing since Wednesday has been recovered from the Caloosahatchee River.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for robbing a Fort Myers pizza shop at gunpoint.
The Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium will remain closed pending a final inspection following a hazmat situation in July.
A Lee County student received a letter from President Joe Biden after the student had a bad day with his stutter and wrote to the president.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered showers and storms throughout Southwest Florida this Labor Day.
The annual tradition of honoring those who died on Sept. 11, known as the Field of Flags, is is underway in Cape Coral.
There is a large scene on Palm Avenue in Fort Myers.
Multiple police units are present.
Community members have come together to clean up student bus stops throughout Lee County.
According to authorities, two individuals were in the gulf waters near the Naples Pier when a lightning strike occurred Saturday evening.
Everyone knows Tito Ortiz as the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, but the Ida Baker wrestling team knows him as coach.
“I love coaching,” Ortiz said. “That’s what I went to school for, but fighting kind of put me on a different route.”
The UFC great moved from California to Cape Coral two years ago.
His sons were freshmen on the Bulldogs’ wrestling team last year when Ortiz asked to help out and the rest is history.
“Now, these kids on here, this Ida Baker team, are my kids now too,” Ortiz said. “I just want to help mold the future generation of our children.”
With Ortiz helping out Head Coach Kasia Lapinska-Jablonski the team is growing.
Ida Baker senior wrestler Aiden Kennedy said learning from a champion has transformed his wrestling and his work ethic.
“It’s really great, because you get to see how the best train and then you get to see what it takes to be the best,” Kennedy said. “It’s just cool to learn from somebody that has so much knowledge and has been doing it for so long.”
Learning from a legend sounds like a dream come true for the wrestlers right? They aren’t the only ones that feel that way.
“I’m just thankful to be a part of this community and to be a coach here at Ida Baker wrestling,” Ortiz said. “It’s just a dream come true. Everything happens for a reason. God has blessed me with great skills and I always want to give back and give back to society in a positive manner.”
Ortiz has plenty more to teach the team and he expects lots of success for the Bulldogs.
“In the next year and a half, two years, three years, we’re going to be a team to be reckoned with for sure because I’m going to make monsters on the mat, but respectful men off the mat,” Ortiz said.
His days of winning championships himself may be over, but his days of leading the Bulldogs to titles are just getting started.