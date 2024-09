The Collier County Sheriff’s office said they are targeting aggressive drivers, speeders and red-light runners in an effort to reduce crashes like the one at the Immokalee Road and Logan Blvd. intersection.

The crash at Immokalee and Logan Boulevard last Wednesday took the life of a mother after a semi truck ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of the SUV.

The crash also hospitalized her son.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk made it clear law enforcement is not waiting; they are acting.

“We have already started additional enforcement efforts, particularly in the congested areas,” Rambosk said during a commissioners meeting this week.

During the commissioner’s meeting this week, Sheriff Rambosk talked about wanting to give a complete picture of what is being done.

“We would like to come back and give you a full presentation on not only what we have done but what we believe needs to be done in the future. We’ve looked at a lot of the comments and recommendations. We believe in many of them, and we want to support many of them,” Rambosk said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office told us Sheriff Rambosk is committed to traffic safety.

The sheriff’s office even posted on social media warning aggressive drivers, speeders and red light runners.

Neighbor Cindy Stua keeps roadway safety in mind riding on the back of a motorcycle to get lunch.

She heard about the crash and thinks extra patrols can help.

“We always have problems with people that are speeding, so maybe the extra patrols can help with that,” she said.

We caught up with Katie and Brandon Lane.

Brandon works in the area and didn’t know more patrols were happening.

“You’d like to think more patrols would be better, but I would’ve thought there wasn’t enough patrol,” Brandon said.

Sheriff Rambosk is giving his full presentation in about 2 weeks.