The multifaceted hospitality venue combining District, The Kitchen, The Mini Bar, Staff Only and The Alley is so unique that the city of Naples had a little difficulty deciding what works and what doesn’t when it comes to its permitting and operation. The local business venture at 1200 Central Ave. was the subject of more than three hours of discussion during the Sept. 4 meeting of City Council.

“There’s a number of instances where things haven’t been done the way they need to be done and the way the code requires them to be done,” said Leslee Dulmer, the city’s deputy director of planning. “We had a number of meetings and discussions with the petitioner’s agent to try to identify a path forward.”

The issue before council was a modification to a life safety plan for outdoor dining. After a convoluted discussion over indoor vs. outdoor dining, restaurants vs. cocktail lounges, interior vs. exterior signage, a portable bar on a life safety plan, and business tax receipts and hours, council unanimously approved the modification with a few conditions regarding hours of operation and other stipulations.

