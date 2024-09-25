Punta Gorda residents consider evacuation ahead of Helene

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
The historic district is located at the intersection of West Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, just blocks from the Peace River.
Sitting in his car staring out at the Peace River, Donald Woods is waiting for Helene.
“Just sitting here watching it get bad, and if it does get bad… I’m leaving,” said Woods.
While the sight doesn’t scare Woods, it does bring up scary memories for others.
“I actually have pretty bad storm anxiety, especially from Ian,” said Punta Gorda resident Amy Griffin. “So I’m trying not to get myself too worked up with this, but I’m actually OK. I feel right now, [it’s] just gonna be a lot of rain and wind.”
The rain and possible storm surge is what downtown Punta Gorda residents are focused on.
“During Ian and Idalia, people were in their canoes. We had that much water. And some places downtown that’s even worse. They had their knees recovered in water. Their homes had water in them. So you will see this place completely underwater,” said Punta Gorda resident Barbara.
This is why everyone’s preparing in their own way, from one last dog walk to locking down.
“We’re gonna go for a little walk. And then, yeah, that’ll probably be it for the day,” said Griffin.
“We’re hunkered as can be. The moment the rain starts to fall and the wind starts to pick up, the shutters are going down,” said Barbara.
They are staying informed.
“Just gotta listen to the news! Do what they say. If it says, run, run, catch a plane up out of Florida, and hopefully you’ll make it,” said Woods.
If you need a shelter in Charlotte County, two opened this afternoon, and they are pet-friendly.
Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.