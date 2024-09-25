Punta Gorda residents consider evacuation ahead of Helene

The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.

The historic district is located at the intersection of West Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, just blocks from the Peace River.

Sitting in his car staring out at the Peace River, Donald Woods is waiting for Helene.

“Just sitting here watching it get bad, and if it does get bad… I’m leaving,” said Woods.

While the sight doesn’t scare Woods, it does bring up scary memories for others.

“I actually have pretty bad storm anxiety, especially from Ian,” said Punta Gorda resident Amy Griffin. “So I’m trying not to get myself too worked up with this, but I’m actually OK. I feel right now, [it’s] just gonna be a lot of rain and wind.”

The rain and possible storm surge is what downtown Punta Gorda residents are focused on.

“During Ian and Idalia, people were in their canoes. We had that much water. And some places downtown that’s even worse. They had their knees recovered in water. Their homes had water in them. So you will see this place completely underwater,” said Punta Gorda resident Barbara.

This is why everyone’s preparing in their own way, from one last dog walk to locking down.

“We’re gonna go for a little walk. And then, yeah, that’ll probably be it for the day,” said Griffin.

“We’re hunkered as can be. The moment the rain starts to fall and the wind starts to pick up, the shutters are going down,” said Barbara.

They are staying informed.

“Just gotta listen to the news! Do what they say. If it says, run, run, catch a plane up out of Florida, and hopefully you’ll make it,” said Woods.

If you need a shelter in Charlotte County, two opened this afternoon, and they are pet-friendly.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.