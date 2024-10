Southwest Florida’s Kallen Garnier-Chan is not your typical 12-year-old.

He doesn’t spend his weekends in his room playing video games. He spends his weekends racing in pools all over the country and winning, earning him the title of a Florida Swimmer of the Year.

“It’s an honor because I have a lot of people to swim with, a lot of competitors and to be chosen among them is really great,” Garnier-Chan said. “I really hope I just live up to that name and title, Florida Swimmer of the Year, and just be a good competitor for them.”

Garnier-Chan swims freestyle and backstroke in the pool and in open water meets.

Last season he achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.

“His size, his drive, he’s very motivated, he’s very dedicated, and all that wrapped up makes for a great swimmer,” Gulf Coast Swim Team Senior Coach and Director Don Henshaw said. “That determination and drive comes from within. It’s not the coaches telling them what to do or anything else. We steer him and direct them and give them the work to do, but it’s up to him to do the work.”

Just like his coach says, Garnier-Chan is already a pro at finding determination within himself.

“I’m just thinking, I’ve done this 10 times over in a practice before and it’s only a temporary pain for a great outcome,” Garnier Chan said. “The thought that if I start giving up now, other people are going to be able to beat me and want to be the best I can.”

Now he’s recognized as one of the best in the state and is on track to being one of the best in the country.

He credits learning from his brother Keanu, a fellow swimmer, and being pushed by his Gulf Coast Swim Teammates with helping him get to where he is today.