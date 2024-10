Parts of Manasota Key are already unrecognizable from the damage Helene caused, and now, with Milton on the way, people are heartbroken and wondering what the future holds.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to Englewood Beach, where many people are evacuating, to find out how residents are preparing for whatever’s next.

With Hurricane Milton brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s a race to evacuate Manasota Key for both residents and debris.

“They should get out and be safe, get somewhere higher ground because this is not high ground,” said resident Bradley Spragg in a message for his neighbors.

The Charlotte County Department of Public Works is still working to clear the roads of Hurricane Helene’s destruction.

“There’s mountains of debris. It’s not just debris; it’s furniture, their belongings, their clothing, everything. All their appliances and it’s tough to take,” said Spragg.

Spragg owns 8 houses on the island’s south end, many of which suffered at the hands of Helene.

Now, he is boarding up to salvage whatever is left, “Not very confident, but we are doing everything we can.”

Others on the island plan to use sand as their first line of defense.

Jimmy Rowe is on the fence about evacuating after his mother rests post-op from a major surgery.

“My mom just got out of surgery two days ago, so, like, I’m kind of nervous about that,” Rowe said.

“Like my issue is her because she can’t swim obviously right now with her arm all bandaged up so,” he explained. “We might evacuate, might not. We’re kind of just playing it by ear.”

Wait and see. It’s a gamble many others on Manasota Key are unwilling to take with Milton.

“Getting through one day at a time, so trying to make it through, and we will leave here as soon as we are done,” said Spragg.

Charlotte County said their debris removal contractors will return to the island on Tuesday morning to clear whatever they can before Milton hits.

Tuesday at noon is also when Englewood Water District will be shutting off the Manasota Key’s water supply.

Charlotte County Emergency Management issued evacuation orders for residents in the red and orange zones, also known as zones A and B.

With surges projected up to 10 feet, evacuating as soon as possible is important.

Know your evacuation zone; click here for more information.