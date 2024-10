The City of Cape Coral has provided their latest updates regarding the aftermath of Milton.

The local state of emergency will end at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Emergency Operations Center is still active and all city offices will remain closed through the weekend, including Monday for Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday.

Businesses can submit status reports via the Business Emergency Coordination Center (BECC).

A water station is available at Jim Jeffers Park, which began Friday at noon. The city is asking residents to bring their own containers. The station will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday.

Regular trash pickup will resume on Monday. There is no recycling, bulk or horticulture pickup next week.

Curbside hurricane debris pickup begins the week of Oct. 21. Details on drop-off sites are coming soon.

Eighty percent of traffic lights are operational. If lights are out, treat intersections as four-way stops.

Four fires have occurred due to generator misuse. The city asks to keep generators 20 feet from structures, fuel only when cool and never operate indoors.

Free carbon monoxide detectors are available at Cape Coral fire stations.

If you have concerns about power outages, please contact LCEC at 800-599-2356.