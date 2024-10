Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation headquarters after Milton. CREDIT: SANIBEL-CAPTIVA CONSERVATION FOUNDATION

Staff from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation are evaluating their facilities and areas where they operate in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

According to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, the organization’s headquarters is dry despite flooding around it.

Other buildings where SCCF operates are also dry. However, several of their properties are flooded.

At the Native Landscapes & Garden Center, also known as the Bailey Preserve, the Honey House and garage have a bit less than a foot of water inside. The Bailey home is dry.

There is water inside both of the low-lying rooms where the organization houses its interns at The Wilmeth Cottage.

Some water was able to get inside the Marine Lab and a few hydrostatic vents were blown out.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is also reporting that the Sanibel Sea School buildings and Wildlife & Habitat Management buildings are dry.

The organization announced the Native Landscapes & Garden Center, public trails, and the Sanibel Sea School will be closed until Friday. Oct. 11. Tickets for the Wines in the Wild event have not gone on sale yet, but an update will be given soon.

If you are on Sanibel or Captiva and need food, water, or ice, call F.I.S.H. of Sanibel-Captiva at 239-472-4775.