The community of Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda was hit hard and mangled by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

WINK News has brought you several stories from the area, highlighting those who are particularly going through a lot of pain.

Many neighbors have been displaced and cannot live in their homes, at least not currently.

Their belongings sit in giant piles of debris; one of those piles belongs to Jack and Marissa Ross.

Decades of memories were ruined by the storm.

Just standing in his home leaves Jack Ross speechless. Looking at the mold-covered walls makes him feel sick.

It’s painful to see his and his wife’s things tossed to the curb like trash.

“Computer desk out of my son’s room … There’s another computer desk, beds, dressers, cabinets, display cabinets, just everything was in the house. I hope they come out here and get it soon, so I don’t have to look at it,” Jack said.

Because all of this stuff holds memories.

First, Hurricane Helene flooded Jack and Marissa’s home.

“Before we could even start doing anything, Milton came through with 20 inches of water in here. I’ve been in this house for 30 years. Never have I ever had water in here? Never,” he said.

The floors, appliances, furniture; Jack and Marissa said the storm surge left them with close to nothing.

It even killed Marissa’s plants from the Philippines.

But Milton didn’t take Jack and Marissa’s resilience. They believe they’ll live in their home again.

“It’s so hard, but we try. We’re fighting as long as we’re still healthy. I work so we can have some money,” Marissa said.

Jack mentioned that among the things he lost were pictures of his children and Marissa.

Charlotte County crews are working every day to get the debris picked up, but there’s a lot to get through.

The county has a dashboard where you can monitor the progress, but there’s still no word when the debris in this area will be picked up.