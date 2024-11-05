How Floridians are voting on Consitutional right to abortions

WINK News
Reporter Olivia Jean is closely watching how Floridians are voting on the measure, which would update Florida’s Constitution with new rules on abortion in the state.
Amendment 4 proposes adding language to Florida’s Constitution that would limit government interference in a woman’s choice to get an abortion up to the stage of viability.
According to Florida Statute Title XXIX, Chapter 390, 390.011, viability is “the stage of fetal development when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures.”
As of May 2024, Florida law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother.
Prior to the six-week ban, Florida legislature allowed abortion procedures until 15 weeks.
If passed, Amendment 4 would prohibit any law from restricting abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the mother’s health, as advised by a medical professional.
If the amendment does not pass, Florida’s six-week abortion ban will remain.
To learn more about this amendment, click here.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.