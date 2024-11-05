How Floridians are voting on Consitutional right to abortions

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, banning abortion after six weeks in the state of Florida, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

As Election Day ramps up, WINK News is monitoring the results of the most controversial amendments on the ballot, including Florida’s Amendment 4.

Reporter Olivia Jean is closely watching how Floridians are voting on the measure, which would update Florida’s Constitution with new rules on abortion in the state.

Overview

Amendment 4 proposes adding language to Florida’s Constitution that would limit government interference in a woman’s choice to get an abortion up to the stage of viability.

According to Florida Statute Title XXIX, Chapter 390, 390.011, viability is “the stage of fetal development when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures.”

As of May 2024, Florida law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother.

Prior to the six-week ban, Florida legislature allowed abortion procedures until 15 weeks.

If passed, Amendment 4 would prohibit any law from restricting abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the mother’s health, as advised by a medical professional.

If the amendment does not pass, Florida’s six-week abortion ban will remain.

