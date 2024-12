Setting off fireworks feels like a normal part of any big holiday, especially when ringing in the new year, but if you are going to be in Naples to ring in 2025 they won’t be a part of your celebration.

On social media, the City of Naples said it is canceling this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of parking and traffic congestion, a lack of resources to police the show and its impact on boating access.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto stopped by the Naples Pier, where the show takes place, to get people’s reaction.

“I don’t understand why all of a sudden we wouldn’t have the budget and the security for it. Naples, it’s a tradition. Naples is a thriving community,” said Stephanie Rex. “A lot of tourists and many people plan their Christmas and New Year’s together, and that’s something for the family to do together.”

Several families said they look forward to the show and make it a tradition.

“You’re excited to go out and spend time with your family, or, no, I don’t know, well, sometimes we went to a dinner restaurant. Yeah, you go to restaurants and you put on fancy clothes, yeah? And that makes it special, right?” said Genna and Harris.

Genna and Harris visit their grandparents for the holidays, and they would have liked to see the show go on.

So would George and Meghan Monaghan.

“They should keep it going. It was pretty good for the time they had it. I don’t see why they would do that,” said Monaghan.

The city council decided to discontinue the fireworks at a meeting on Sept. 18.